ATTLEBORO — There’s a horse less carriage on display at Capron Park.
In the old days, the term horseless carriage referred to automobiles.
But this is a real carriage minus the horse that used to pull it, and its beauty was brought back by Alex Harrop of Boy Scout Troop 25 who restored it for his Eagle Scout project at a cost of around $1,400, including in-kind donations from Home Depot in Seekonk.
And a friend of his mom’s contributed a lot of flowers, he said.
Harrop said online research indicated the carriage may be of 1890s vintage.
So there’s the possibility that the carriage was bouncing down Attleboro roads when the park was designed in 1901.
No one is sure who owned it, but it was wasting away and fading into the mists of history in a park department garage when Harrop asked Parks and Forestry Superintendent Derek Corsi if there were something he could do for the park for his Eagle Scout project.
Corsi offered the restoration project with the idea of putting the carriage on display near the Dennis Street entrance to Capron.
“It is something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” Corsi said. “I pitched him the idea of restoring the carriage and redoing that particular area in the park. He loved the idea, I drew up a little design and he went to town on it.”
Harrop, who’s entering his senior year at Attleboro High School, stripped the original paint, built a new frame and restored damaged wood.
He rebuilt the floor and seat to allow for drainage because the carriage is used to display plants.
When the restoration was done, he painted the carriage with tough exterior paints.
His dad Sean was a big help, Harrop said.
“The time, effort and care he took to restore the carriage was amazing,” Corsi said. “The finished result was absolutely fantastic!”
It’s expected that high school kids will use it in their prom pictures.
But in the meantime, it’s made a once bland spot pop.
“It is a great improvement to the park. So many people walking by have commented on how great it looks,” Corsi said.
Harrop said he was encouraged by folks who saw him working on the project.
“At every phase we had someone stopping by and commenting on how wonderful our work was,” he said. “It helped me see how important this was for everyone and just made the work that much better.”
