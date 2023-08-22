NORTH ATTLEBORO — When local resident Keith Wilfert, 17, was younger, he remembers always wanting to be a Boy Scout.
Wilfert has now been a scout for at least six years. “It’s a place where I can go where…I felt like I could express myself,” he said. Wilfert is currently a Life Scout, the second-highest scouting rank, but he is looking to achieve Eagle Scout, the highest.
In order to become an Eagle Scout, scouts have to complete a number of requirements, including being a Life Scout for at least six months and earning over 20 merit badges.
One major requirement is completing the Eagle Scout service project. Any scout who wishes to achieve the rank has to plan, develop and lead a project that benefits their community.
For Wilfert’s service project, he will be assisting Keep North Attleboro Beautiful and the North Attleboro Conservation Commission in creating a passive recreation area at a site bordering Falls Pond at the end of Wild Acre Road.
While the site has long been used by members of the community — Wilfert says he used it when he was younger — it was poorly maintained.
That all changed recently, as the conservation commission and KNAB have collaborated to set up a designated parking area and map out possible trails off the site. The goal is to eventually make it a place where members of the community can hike and enjoy other recreational activities.
One major obstacle at the moment is a stream at the site making the hiking trails inaccessible. Wilfert’s project is to construct a stream crossing that will enable trail access. He is also responsible for creating a message board that will display a trail map and other information.
“When it comes to trails or crossings…we rely on volunteers,” said Shannon Palmer, conservation administrator. It was Palmer who first reached out to the local Boy Scouts troop in the hope that there was someone who needed to complete their Eagle Scout project who would be interested in helping them out.
Palmer explained that the commission’s limited budget requires them to rely on volunteers for a lot of the work they do in open spaces, particularly with trails.
Once Wilfert expressed interest in the project, it was his responsibility to create a project proposal and present it to the commission. “We were very impressed, we thought it was very thorough,” Palmer said.
“So encouraged that a student can be that dedicated and organized,” said Marsha Goldstein, executive director of KNAB.
Wilfert was supported by his parents and his scout mentor, who was assigned to help guide him through the project.
Wilfert received his permit to start constructing the crossing on Tuesday. He plans to begin work this week and aims to be finished by September.
“It’s been really interesting to see how these processes happen and how long they actually take,” Wilfert said. “It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it.”
“Hopefully…the community will really like the project because of all the work that’s been put into it,” he added.
