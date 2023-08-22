NORTH ATTLEBORO — When local resident Keith Wilfert, 17, was younger, he remembers always wanting to be a Boy Scout.

Wilfert has now been a scout for at least six years. “It’s a place where I can go where…I felt like I could express myself,” he said. Wilfert is currently a Life Scout, the second-highest scouting rank, but he is looking to achieve Eagle Scout, the highest.

