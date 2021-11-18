NORTON -- Carpentry students from Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School will be removing and replacing decking at local housing authority buildings.
Superintendent Luis Lopes said Thursday the students will start the work this month as part of their off-campus project this school year.
They will remove the existing decking from 13 buildings at the Norton Housing Authority complex off West Main Street and replace it with a more durable composite decking.
The students will also be replacing the stair treads. On a typical day, between eight and 12 students will be working at the site, Lopes said.
The project is expected to be completed in the spring.
Once done, the new decking and stair treads will give residents a safer walking surface that will also add curb appeal to their housing unit, Lopes said.
As part of the school’s carpentry program, students learn to operate a wide range of power tools and computerized equipment. They also learn about and work in aspects of residential and commercial design and construction, according to Lopes.
Students involved in municipal and community projects are able to reinforce the knowledge they’ve learned in class by applying their skills to the project.
“We are pleased to have strong partnerships with the municipalities our district serves, which allows us to provide our students with valuable work experience as part of their education,” Lopes said in a statement.
“One of the greatest benefits of the projects our students complete is that they are able to apply their skills in a way that benefits their community and neighbors. We look forward to seeing their completed work in a few months,” Lopes said.
Municipal building and construction projects, such as the Norton project, are evaluated by the school and chosen based on the educational benefit to the students that best aligns with the standards determined by the state Department of Education.
Southeastern has students from eight communities including Norton, Foxboro and Mansfield.
