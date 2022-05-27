EASTON -- Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School held its first "Signing Day" earlier this month in which students were recognized for their gaining fulltime jobs upon graduations.
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School on May 19 held its first Signing Day ceremony since 2019.
The event, canceled the last two years due to the pandemic, celebrates graduating seniors who are signing onto full-time employment with area businesses. A total of 44 students indicated their intention to begin full-time work following graduation. Along with the students, representatives from the 35 different employers were present at the event.
Superintendent Luis Lopes, state Sen. Walter Timilty and Principal Leslie Weckesser spoke during the event.
"There is a critical shortage of skilled workers, not just in Massachusetts but across the United States. One of our key priorities is to connect employers with quality, skilled workers," Lopes said. "We really want to thank the employers who have been willing to partner with us by providing cooperative education opportunities or by hiring our graduates."
Southeastern works with over 200 local businesses as industry partners which offer cooperative education opportunities to students in the school's 21 vocational programs. From the Southeastern Class of 2022, 200 students took part in cooperative education this year.
"Vocational schools have come a long way in the last two decades, but our core mission of preparing students to have the education and high quality skills to meet workforce needs has endured," Principal Weckesser said.
Senior Kiley Jansen of Foxboro, from the precision machine engineering program, was one of two students who spoke about their co-op experiences.
Sun Chronicle area seniors, their hometown, vocational program and the company with which they will be employed, are as follows:
- Tyler Delgreco, Foxboro, advanced manufacturing and welding, employed with Payne Engineering in Canton.
- Zakee Qureshi, Mansfield, electrical, employed with Professional Electrical Contractors in Canton.
- Devin Powers, Norton, electrical, employed with Young Electrical Services in Taunton.
- Kiley Jansen, Foxboro, precision machine engineering, employed with Senior Metal Bellows in Sharon.
- Jamie Foley, Norton, medical assisting, employed with Angels Neurological Centers in Abington.
- Alexandra McCourt, Mansfield, medical assisting, employed with Pediatric Associates of West Bridgewater.
- Caleigh Demartino, Norton, nurse assisting, employed with Willow Crossing in Mansfield.