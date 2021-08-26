EASTON -- The Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School District is saving nearly $857,000 on its $34 million high school addition and renovation project thanks to refinancing.
Assistant Superintendent Finance & Administration Mark Morris received four bids from bond underwriters Aug. 12 for a $3.66 million, 15-year refunding bond.
The Baker Group was the winning bidder on the bonds with an average interest rate of a mere 1.476%.
Proceeds will be used to refinance bonds the school district originally issued August 2011 for the construction work.
The refinancing will generate savings of $856,662 over the remaining life of the bonds, school officials said.
“The timing was right to take advantage of low-interest rates and by refinancing, we were able to lower the district’s capital costs, which in turn will save our communities money," Morris said.
Southeastern serves about 1,600 students from the city of Brockton and the towns of Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Easton, Sharon, Bridgewater, West Bridgewater and Stoughton.
