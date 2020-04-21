WRENTHAM -- Local authorities and a state police helicopter searched for a missing man with developmental disabilities Tuesday morning before he returned to his group home.
The 25-year-old man was reported missing from the Dedham Street group home about 7 a.m. Police reported he returned just over three hours later.
Local police and fire officials, a police K-9 unit and a state police helicopter participated in the search.
