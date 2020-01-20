FRANKLIN — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old Franklin woman.
Kayla Quagan was last seen Friday morning with her small dog, Jimmy, and was reported missing Saturday.
Franklin Police detectives are following up on information received from the public and other law enforcement agencies.
“At this time the investigation indicates that Quagan remains in the area, and has been seen on video,” Franklin police said in a prepared statement.
While they are concerned with her well-being, “at this time there is no indication that she remains out of contact other than by her own choice,” police said.
Quagan’s vehicle is a 2009 gray Honda bearing Massachusetts registration 8CJ415, and she has been entered into the national missing person’s database.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 508-528-1212.
Wrentham Police are assisting on the case.
