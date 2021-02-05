NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Having survived multiple rounds of closings by its parent company in months past, luck has run out for the local Sears.
One of the original anchor stores at Emerald Square mall, it will be shutting its doors in April.
The closing of the local store -- along with nearly a dozen other ones around the country -- has not been officially announced by Transformco, the holding company that purchased the troubled former retail giant two years ago.
Sears hasn’t responded to requests to confirm the closings, but its website has listed jobs characterized as “store closing” positions at 11 stores, including North Attleboro. At Emerald Square the jobs are listed as temporary cashier and temporary backroom help.
The company will close at least 12 Sears stores and six Kmarts by mid-April, USA Today reported.
Sears, which held 489 namesake stores and 360 Kmarts in 2019, filed for bankruptcy in October 2018. The retailer emerged from Chapter 11 in a $5.2 billion deal from former chairman Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund, ELS Investments.
The local Sears, even after it reopened this summer following the shutdown of most retail activity in the state in March, had a limited selection of items on offer.
Friday afternoon, there was a sprinkling of customers throughout its three floors. Some areas were blocked off and signs around the site advertising discounts of 40 to 70 percent on goods and the sale of store fixtures and furnishings.
Many areas, including Sears’ famed Craftsman tools, appeared to have been well picked over.
Store workers confirmed that the closing was coming by April and customers were being told that there would be no returns allowed on items purchased after Feb. 18.
The closing is another blow for the 30-year-old mall, which was placed in court-ordered receivership last year after Simon Properties, which was a part owner of the property, said it could no longer pay the mortgage. In federal court papers filed in Boston, it cited the loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The receiver is seeking a new owner for the property. An email to the mall’s manager was not answered late Friday.
The mall’s other anchor stores, JC Penney and Macy’s, like most retailers, have faced their own problems. Macy’s plans to close dozens of stores this year and Penney recently emerged from bankruptcy protection. Outlets for several other national chains at the mall have closed.
Emerald Square was long the largest property tax payer in North Attleboro and the town has been working with the new mall management on the site’s future.
Last year, the town council set aside $400,000 in a stabilization fund -- intended to cover abatements or unpaid taxes -- in anticipation of the property’s value changing in the event of a sale.
