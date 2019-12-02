ATTLEBORO -- The area weathered its first winter blow Sunday and Monday with few problems, but had to gear for another shot of snow overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Roads were wet and slick Monday morning but mainly clear for the commuter rush hour following the season's first snowfall.
Three inches of snow was recorded in Attleboro, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
In Norton, 3.2 inches of snow fell and 3 inches were reported in Foxboro, according to the National Weather Service office in Norton.
There was a two-hour delay for the start of classes in Seekonk, but students in other Attleboro area communities returned to school as scheduled.
Police reported no serious accidents.
The snow arrived with a wintry mix Sunday afternoon before turning to rain by Monday morning, making the snow heavy for shoveling.
Roads became slick Monday night as temperatures dropped and wet roads iced over.
More snow was forecast for Monday night and during the Tuesday morning commute, with another several inches possible, amounts depending on the coastal storm track, according to the National Weather Service.
From 2 to 4 inches are expected across much of the region, but up to 8 inches is possible across eastern MA, especially Boston and north, meteorologists said.
Snowfall will be heavy at times into Tuesday morning, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said, adding bands of heavy snow are possible across much of Eastern Massachusetts, especially from 4 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible.
The high temperature Monday was 39 degrees at 9 a.m., and the high on Tuesday is expected to be near 35 with wind gusts as high as 23 mph.
The threat of a second storm caused Plainville to postpone its special town meeting from Monday to Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Wood School.
North Attleboro School Committee also postponed its meeting until Dec. 9.
As of Sunday, area police departments had also imposed their annual winter parking bans to keep streets clear for snowplows.
Police also urged people to clean all the snow off their vehicles to avoid accidents and injury.
