ATTLEBORO -- Roads were wet and slick Monday morning but mainly clear for the commuter rush hour following the season's first snow storm.
Up to three inches of snow was recorded in Attleboro, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
In Norton, 3.2 inches of snow fell and three inches was reported in Foxboro, according to the National Weather Service office in Norton.
There was a two-hour delay for the start of classes in Seekonk, but students in other Attleboro area communities returned to school as scheduled.
Police reported no serious accidents.
The snow arrived with a wintry mix Sunday afternoon before turning to rain by Monday morning, making the snow heavy for shoveling.
It's not over either.
By 10 a.m. Tuesday, more snow is expected to fall during the commuter hour with another one to three inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.
The high on Tuesday will be near 35 with wind gusts as high as 23 mph.
The threat of a second storm caused Plainville to postpone its special town meeting from Monday to Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Wood School.
