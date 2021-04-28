FOXBORO — Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the taps will be flowing at a seasonal outdoor craft beer garden on Chestnut Street, with the controversial proposal clearing final regulatory hurdles this week.
Selectmen on Tuesday unanimously approved what applicants hope will be the first of three 30-day pouring licenses requested by Shovel Town Brewery of Easton to operate a so-called “pop-up” beer garden on a vacant lot adjacent to Conrad’s restaurant.
The unorthodox licensing arrangement complies with state and local alcohol regulations while allowing Shovel Town to operate under Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order relaxing outdoor dining regulations during the COVIC-19 pandemic.
The license granted by selectmen this week enables Shovel Town to operate through July 11, after which another 30-day license will be required. If all goes well, the brewery hopes to remain open through the end of October, requiring yet a third license renewal.
Should Baker rescind the order before that time, the beer garden would have to close within 60 days, Town Manager William Keegan said.
Under the board’s ruling, the outdoor establishment would operate four days a week: Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m., and Sundays and holidays from noon to 6 p.m.
Selectmen also agreed, this time by a 3-1 vote, to impose a $500 licensing fee for each 30-day license, bringing the total charges to $1,500 at season’s end. This matches the town’s annual fee for a conventional pouring license, board members pointed out, although the standard single-day license fee is $50.
