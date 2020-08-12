WRENTHAM -- A family of five was spared serious injury on Interstate 495 near the Plainville line thanks to seat belts and child safety seats, officials say.
The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on I-495 South in the area of the Taunton Street overpass when their vehicle went off the highway and rolled over in the median before hitting a tree.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said the parents and three children all escaped serious injury.
“The takeaway on this crash is seat belts and child seats save lives. This could have been tremendously worse,” McGrath said.
The police chief said if seat belts had not been worn "there is a high chance that someone could have been ejected from the vehicle" and possibly killed.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by state police.
Responding to the crash were Wrentham police, state police and fire officials from Wrentham, Plainville and Foxboro.
