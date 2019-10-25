ATTLEBORO -- The second and final debate in the mayoral race will be held Tuesday night at City Hall.
The debate starts at 7 p.m. and features incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux and his challenger, city councilor vice president Heather Porreca. It will be approximately 90 minutes is sponsored by The Sun Chronicle.
It will be shown live on cable station DoubleACS.
The moderator will be Peter Gay of North TV and the panelists asking questions will be Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia, former Sun Chronicle editor and current columnist Mike Kirby, and former Sun Chronicle editor Tom Reilly. The timekeeper will be Bridget Gay.
