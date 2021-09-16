ATTLEBORO — A pilot program at the Attleboro Norton YMCA to teach second graders how to swim and be safe around water got underway this week.
About 75 second graders from Willett Elementary School are taking part.
The program is free for the youngsters and is part of the Y’s mission to teach swimming and prevent drowning.
Leigh Fontes, the Y’s chief operating officer, said as many as 3,500 to 4,000 people a year, or 10 people a day, drown nationwide.
“Learning to swim isn’t just nice to have. It’s a critical life skill to make sure that every child can be safe in and around the water,” Fontes said. “We are so excited to be able to offer this program to the children of Willett School.”
She said the Y hopes to extend the program to other schools in the future to ensure that every child in the community has the opportunity to learn to swim.
After a swim evaluation on the first day, students will be placed into small groups in accordance with the Y’s six stages: water acclimation, water movement, water stamina, stroke introduction, stroke development, and stroke mechanics, Fontes said.
She said the safety around water part of the program involves teaching the kids about staying away from unsafe ice, always swimming with a buddy, swimming where there are lifeguards and in general knowing their own limitations.
Joe Winston, the Y’s aquatics director said the main goal is safety and the prevention of needless deaths.
“The main priority of the program is to provide all the kids with the basic skills and knowledge they need to be safe in the water,” he said. “I’m sure that all the swimmers will have fun, advance their swim skills, and gain confidence through the lessons, but the real key for us is safety.”
