norfolk senior center

The Norfolk Senior Center.

 Norfolk senior center FB

NORFOLK — The town hasn’t been having much luck with its buildings as the library remains closed due to flooding and now the senior center has had to shut its doors for a similar problem.

The senior center, home to the Council on Aging on Medway Branch Road, has been closed due to a burst pipe that leaked between late Saturday night, Feb. 4 and early Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, town officials said.