NORFOLK — The town hasn’t been having much luck with its buildings as the library remains closed due to flooding and now the senior center has had to shut its doors for a similar problem.
The senior center, home to the Council on Aging on Medway Branch Road, has been closed due to a burst pipe that leaked between late Saturday night, Feb. 4 and early Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, town officials said.
The incident was discovered by a COA employee that Sunday who reported the damage to the facilities and fire departments, officials said.
Personnel from those departments immediately began to remove as much standing water as possible and move furniture away from the affected area. However, there was extensive damage to the building, local officials said.
To ensure continuity of services and programming, numerous spaces throughout town will be used, Town Administrator Justin Casanova-Davis and COA Director Karen Edwards said.
Until further notice, the COA will operate out of a temporary office/conference room in town hall. The room is close to the back entrance off the parking lot.
Seniors needing assistance can visit the location between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or call 508-528-4430 the same times along with Fridays.
Metacomet Public Health Alliance Public Health Nurse Jeanine Murphy is also still available to seniors by appointment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the town hall.
Larger programs, such as bingo and some fitness classes, will be held at the Norfolk Grange on Rockwood Road while smaller programs, including arts and table games, will be held at town hall.
“On behalf of the Council on Aging, we would like to thank all town departments that have worked diligently to clean and fix the pipes at the Senior Center on Medway Branch Road and all other town departments that have offered up their spaces for us to use,” Edwards said. “Without everyone’s support, we couldn’t have had such a quick turnaround for finding new locations to conduct business, while continuing to offer the same level of programming we had offered before the pipes burst. We look forward to continuing to work together to fix the damage at the Senior Center while still offering engaging opportunities for our senior residents.”
The library has been closed since after the holidays following flooding in its lobby from a burst pipe.
It continues to offer some services, including pickups of hold items from a side entrance, but programs have been cancelled.