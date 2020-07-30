NORTON — Another resident is pursuing a run in the Sept. 12 special election to fill a vacancy on the select board.
Megan Artz of Reservoir Street has pulled nomination papers for the seat left vacant by the recent resignation of Michael Flaherty, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
Previously, Frank Parker of Allen Drive took out papers.
Neither candidate has returned papers. They have until Aug. 7.
Whoever is elected will serve until next spring’s annual town election, when Flaherty’s term expires.
Flaherty, who had been the board’s vice chairman, had to resign because he moved to Mansfield.
The deadline has passed to take out nomination papers.
Early voting ballot applications for the Sept. 12 election are available through the town website, www.norton.ma.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.