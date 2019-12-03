The second round of a lingering snowstorm dropped several more inches of snow on the Attleboro area Monday night and Tuesday, closing schools and making for a slippery morning commute.
Numerous accidents were reported but none were believed to be too serious.
There were several accidents reported by state police on Interstate 95, including in Attleboro and Foxboro. Some vehicles skidded off area roadways.
North Attleboro firefighters responded to a few accidents Tuesday morning.
"The main roads are clear but the side roads are snow covered," Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said. "There were a couple of accidents this morning but nothing major."
The accidents included a vehicle sliding into a utility pole on Fales Road.
All area public schools were closed Tuesday as were private schools including Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro. Bristol Community College was scheduled to open its Attleboro campus at noon.
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets was also scheduled to open at noon.
A total of 3 1/4 inches was recorded at 7 a.m. by the Attleboro Water Department, which observed 3 inches from the first part of the storm and first snowfall of the season Sunday and Monday.
The department Tuesday registered a low temperature of 27 degrees and a high wind gust of 33 mph at 3 a.m., which was close to the height of the latest round of snow.
From 2 to 4 inches, but possibly up to as much as 8 inches, had been forecast for the area. The National Weather Service in Norton issued a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m.
The latest snow, while more than Sunday and Monday, was not as wet and heavy at least.
Wrentham and Franklin reported about a half-a-foot of snow and more from the first part of the storm, and reports had Franklin getting over a foot from both storms.
Again, no serious problems or accidents were reported from that first punch of the storm.
Roads became slick Monday night as temperatures fell.
The weather conditions prompted Plainville to postpone its special town meeting from Monday to Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Wood School, and North Attleboro to postpone its meeting until Dec. 9.
Last year, the first snowfall was 6 1/2 inches and came in mid-November, city water department records show.
The thermometer mid-morning Tuesday was reading around 30, but felt half that with the wind chill, meteorologists said.
The day is forecast to have a high of 37 that should only feel like 21 with the wind, and low of 23 tonight that should feel a few degrees colder.
Wednesday is slated to be partly sunny, with highs in the low 40s.
