FOXBORO — Military personnel, veterans and their families will have another opportunity Friday to pick up food packages at Gillette Stadium.
The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is hosting a second Soup R Bowl event from noon to 6 p.m. at the stadium. From 3 to 4 p.m., there will be a break in the distribution to give volunteers time to reorganize.
Pickup will take place in Lot 5, near the Gillette loading dock.
The food packages will be distributed just in time for Flag Day on Sunday and will include summer BBQ essentials, including hot dogs, hamburgers, rolls, chips, soup, crackers, fresh fruit and more.
Employees from Kraft Sports + Entertainment and volunteers from the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will assist with the distribution, while following federal guidelines on social distancing.
They will place the food packages directly into the recipients’ vehicles.
The event is expected to benefit 1,500 local military, veterans and their families.
Those interested in accepting food must register ahead of time at www.patriots.com/community/soup-r-bowl.
The first Soup R Bowl event was held at Gillette Stadium May 8. A total of 1,000 local families and veterans received tailgating food packages.
The Soup R Bowl is an extension of the Food4Vets program, created by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and operated with the support of the New England Patriots and Revolution.
Since early April, they have been providing veterans, military families and veteran service organizations with packages that contain nonperishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days.
To date, the Food4Vets program has distributed more than 2.3 million meals.
The program will continue to serve meals, and starting on June 20, a farmers market will be held at the Foxboro Terminals storage business off North Street.
If military personnel, veterans and their families are interested in picking up food from the market, they should register in advance by visiting: https://clearpathnewengland.formstack.com/forms/food_supply_request_mmsf_foxboro_terminals.
