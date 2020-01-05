MANSFIELD — The second suspect wanted in connection to an early morning burglary on Stearns Avenue has been apprehended.
The suspect, Barry Green, 50, is being held in custody on an unrelated case and it is not know when he will be brought to Attleboro District Court for arraignment on charges related to the burglary, police said in a statement over the weekend.
The police statement did not disclose where Green was caught.
Green and the first suspect arrested in connection with the Dec. 17 burglary, 54-year-old Kevin Gearhart, are accused of breaking into the home while the occupants slept and escaping with $139 cash and a laptop computer.
The suspects allegedly broke into an unlocked car in the driveway and used a key to enter the home.
Police say they have developed information identifying the two suspects as the burglars seen on a home security system.
Police said the men were identified by their tattoos and by state corrections officers who knew the men, including one who grew up in Everett with Green.
Gearhart, who is from Manchester, N.H., is being held without bail. He is due in Attleboro District Court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.
