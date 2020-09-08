ATTLEBORO — An anonymous sponsor is giving the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser a special boost this pandemic year by promising to double every dollar raised up to $40,000.
The fundraiser, which helps raise money and awareness of hunger in the Attleboro area, is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. in the Newell Shelter at Capron Park.
For $25, participants can pick up a bowl hand-crafted by local artisans. Each bowl provides a reminder of how one can help fill the many empty bowls in their own neighborhood.
Because of coronavirus protocols, there will be a touchless pickup and social distancing. Donors can select a time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up their bowl.
To donate, become a sponsor or purchase a ticket, visit www.emptybowlsattleboro.com
Empty Bowls Attleboro Area is organized by Sarah Mott, Sally Cobb, Martha Machnik, Darlene Blazejewski and David Laferriere along with the help of local artists, community businesses and friends.
All proceeds from Empty Bowls Attleboro Area are dedicated to alleviating food insecurity and hunger through the Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative’s Food n’ Friends Program and the Attleboro YMCA.
