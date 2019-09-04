With students returning to school for another academic year, concern once again shifts to security with Norton and Seekonk schools the latest to adopt technology as a precaution.
Seekonk just got a new security system and Norton will have one soon, the superintendents in those two districts said.
Schools there are being equipped with an electronic check-in system that tracks visitors and does a quick background check. It is a similar system to the ones installed in Attleboro, North Attleboro, and other school districts in recent years.
The system takes a photo of a visitor’s identification and keeps a record of it. The visitors are given a printed out sticker they must wear while in the school.
Norton Superintendent Joseph Baeta said the schools won a $47,000 competitive grant from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to buy and install the equipment.
He said cameras are also being installed in the few exits that do not already have them.
The move to the security technology picked up across the country after the deadly Valentine Day shootings at the high school in Parkland, Fla., in 2017.
Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet said his schools have the check-in system for the first time this year. He said the check-in equipment does a quick background check on the visitor, not in depth, but it helps.
He said a big help was the double set of doors that were installed a few years ago with the requirement the visitor gets buzzed through both after talking to a receptionist through an intercom.
Often, he said, the visitor is a parent dropping something off and they can leave it between the two sets of doors, greatly reducing the number of visitors in a school.
Baeta also said shatter-resistant windows are being installed in the first floors of Norton elementary schools as part of a $8.6 million project to replace all windows. Fifty-five percent of the cost is being paid for by the state.
He said Norton schools also now have the double set of doors system for gaining admission to a school.
While local schools are relying on high technology to help make schools safer, several companies are selling bullet proof backpacks and other protective gear for students.
Bullet Blocker, a Lowell company that was formed in 2007 after the shooting at Virginia Tech, sells several items that come with a bullet-proof plate.
Their backpacks sell for $210, tablet cases for $120, and binders for $99.
Julie Garland, a parent in Wrentham, said it is a shame parents believe protective gear is needed for school.
“It’s horrible in the sense we’ve come to this point where we’re so afraid,” she said.
The backpacks have gained widespread media attention, but Baeta and Drolet and North Attleboro Superintendent Scott Holcomb said they have not heard of them being used in their schools. Baeta also said backpacks are not allowed in classrooms.
Garland said she is concerned enough about school violence and other mass shootings that she attended a rally last month in Providence calling for gun control.
She said she comes from a family of hunters and NRA members, but believes background checks and licenses to carry are reasonable measures.
One thing she does not believe is reasonable is for schools to hold lockdown drills without telling the children it is only a drill.
She said her stepchild in Connecticut was crying in school one day last year because she thought a drill was real and that a gunman was in the building.
Baeta and Drolet said their students are told in advance when a drill will be held and there is not a real intruder.
