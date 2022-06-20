NORTON — Police are trying to identify a man who urinated on a Pride flag in town.
Security cameras captured the man urinating on the wooden flag at the end of a resident’s driveway, police said.
“She reported it (Sunday) night and gave us a video. We aren’t even sure if it was done due to it being a Pride flag or not,” Lt. Todd Jackson said. “It occurred five days before she reported it. We haven’t been able to identify the person in the video, but we are investigating it.”
The resident had also reported two smaller pride flags had been stolen from her property.
Pride flags are posted and flown in support of the LGBTQ+ community and June has been designated Pride Month.