The South Eastern Economic Development (SEED) Corp. has been awarded a $1.14 million state grant aimed at lowering the barriers small businesses face in accessing essential start-up, expansion, and general working capital.
The grant is through the Mass Growth Capital Corp. which is awarding $14.7 million in matching funds to 15 non-profits that will administer the loan programs to reach small businesses in their communities.
“To address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commonwealth’s small businesses and main streets, our administration put forward the largest relief program in the nation as part of our comprehensive plan for economic recovery,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “With this new round of funding for technical assistance, access to capital, and digital tools, we are strengthening our support for small businesses and taking another major step toward a return to normal.”
“By increasing access to essential technical assistance, business education, skills training, and capital, we can help make certain the Commonwealth’s diverse small businesses are a part of the return to normal for our downtowns, main streets and our entire economy,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy.
The grant will increase SEED’s total capital to $15 million for small loans up to $250,000 and enable it to continue meeting the financing needs of start-up and expanding small businesses in underserved markets, and economically distressed areas in Southeastern Massachusetts, said SEED Executive Director Susan Murray.
“These loans are typically in conjunction with a financing institution to reduce their level of risk, however SEED can also lend independently when traditional financing is not available. SEED’s terms are more flexible regarding use of funds, repayment, collateral and personal credit scores, however jobs must be created or retained,” explained Murray.
SEED is a non-profit corporation established and certified by SBA in 1982 to assist small businesses in Southeastern Massachusetts.
Under various loan programs including the SBA Micro Loan and 504 Programs, SEED makes loans from $5,000 to $5 million to assist small businesses grow and create jobs.
SEED also provides technical assistance to small businesses and works with other economic development organizations, various resource partners through the SBA, and financing institutions in the region to ensure that individuals who are committed to owning and operating a small business can obtain the assistance they need to be successful.
For more information about SEED’s loan programs, and free entrepreneurial workshops, call 508-822-1020 or visit www.seedcorp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.