SEEKONK -- The town's health agent has left just as the coronavirus pandemic is spreading to the point where Seekonk, like most other area communities, is now in the state's "red zone."
However, town officials say the health agent duties are being taken care of by Brian Darling, the assistant health agent.
Jessica Horsman, who had been the health agent since June 2016, resigned to take the same position in Attleboro.
Board of health members at a recent meeting accepted the resignation with regret, and began discussing how to fill the vacancy, including posting the job.
"We are in the process of working with the Board of Health to advertise the open position," Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said, adding that Darling is assuming the responsibilities on an interim basis.
In Attleboro, Horsman replaced Alan Perry, who recently retired.
