SEEKONK — The town is again looking for a new fire chief now that plans to hire an East Providence fire captain for the job have fallen through.
At the recommendation of Town Administrator Shawn Cadime, selectmen in late August approved a conditional offer of employment to Frederick MacDonald, subject to contract negotiations.
“Unfortunately, the Town and Mr. MacDonald have been unable to successfully negotiate a contract and therefore the search will be reopened to fill the vacancy of fire chief,” the town said in a statement released Tuesday. “The Board of Selectmen wishes Mr. MacDonald the very best on his future endeavors.”
MacDonald, a Seekonk resident who has been on the East Providence Fire Department for 21 years, has been a captain since March 2016, having been promoted to lieutenant in 2006. As a captain, he has overseen daily operations of fire personnel and coordinated daily training.
MacDonald also has been involved with the department’s technical rescue team and grant writing, and been an instructor/coordinator with the R.I. Fire Instructors Association.
The town had conducted a lengthy search to land a new chief to fill the vacancy left by the retirement in April of Michael Healy, who served five years as chief.
MacDonald was the unanimous choice of a search committee that included Healy.
The committee, which also consisted of Cadime and Selectman Justin Sullivan, reviewed 25 applicants, interviewed 10 of them, and narrowed that pool to four candidates for a second round of interviews.
Deputy Fire Chief Allan Grocott had been serving as acting fire chief since Healy retired, but Healy had been brought back as interim chief to help with several transitions that had been going on with the fire and police departments and public safety communications.
