SWANSEA -- A child rape suspect was arrested at his Swansea home where police, assisted by Seekonk and Rehoboth K9 officers, seized an assortment of alleged narcotics, a gun and thousands of dollars in cash.
The suspect, Joshua Andrade, 20, was being held in jail without bail pending a dangerousness hearing in Fall River District Court, Swansea police said Friday.
Andrade was arrested at his home Thursday when they executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation, according to Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam.
During the search, police say they found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a large-capacity 9mm magazine, ammunition, a large amount of suspected marijuana, a large amount of psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of prescription pills, over $2,000 in cash and items believed to be related to a sexual assault.
Innocent pleas were entered in court for Andrade on child rape, weapons and drug charges.
Swansea was also assisted by Somerset police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.