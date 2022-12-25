andrade evidence

Swansea police display alleged narcotics, a gun, ammunition and cash they say were seized at the home of a child rape suspect.

 SWANSEA POLICE

SWANSEA -- A child rape suspect was arrested at his Swansea home where police, assisted by Seekonk and Rehoboth K9 officers, seized an assortment of alleged narcotics, a gun and thousands of dollars in cash.

The suspect, Joshua Andrade, 20, was being held in jail without bail pending a dangerousness hearing in Fall River District Court, Swansea police said Friday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.