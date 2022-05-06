SEEKONK — Residents will decide on spending for the budget year starting July 1 and other matters at Monday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the high school on Arcade Avenue.
The warrant, or meeting agenda, features just 15 articles to be voted on, with the budget for next fiscal year the main one.
About $1 million is requested for vehicles and equipment for town departments.
They include $180,000 for two sidewalk compact loaders for the DPW.
Nearly $200,000 is being asked for wireless clocks and paging systems for schools as existing equipment can no longer be repaired, town and school officials said.
About $325,000 would go for continued leasing of vehicles for the fire and DPW departments.
Nearly $100,000 is requested for the initial year of leasing a new ambulance.
To close out the books with the past snowy winter, about $175,000 more is needed for the snow and ice budget.
Also, permission is being sought for the town to lease town-owned land for solar power projects.