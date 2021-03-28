SEEKONK — It was the fall town meeting but it might as well have been called the spring town meeting.
After being postponed five times due to the pandemic, the meeting that initially was supposed to take place Nov. 9 was finally held Saturday.
About 100 residents turned out for the session in the Seekonk High School auditorium.
Voters approved several requests to spend money but not until after lengthy debate on some proposals.
That included $500,000 for new sidewalks, curbing and guardrails for the east side of Arcade Avenue from Seekonk Human Services near Taunton Avenue (Route 44) to Ledge Road near the high school.
Town officials said the project was needed partly because of trails that lead from woods directly to busy Arcade Avenue.
While a pedestrian traffic signal for the intersection of Arcade and Ledge near the high school would be part of the expenditure, some residents advocated for a flashing traffic signal, citing how dangerous Arcade can be. There was a pedestrian death on the road a few years back.
“It’s a safety issue with buses and cars. I’ve seen too many close calls. There is too much speeding,” resident Christine Allen said. “There are children walking as well as adults.”
It was decided the other signal would be investigated but residents were advised that if such a signal is recommended, more funds would be needed. A pedestrian signal runs about $50,000, with a flashing signal costing about $250,000.
Another request that sparked some discussion was for $350,000 for renovating and furnishing the vacant former woodshop area at the high school for a transitional program for special education students ages 18 to 22. School systems are still responsible for educating such students and the planned program would teach life skills.
School officials estimated, after expenses are factored in, the change would save $200,000 in the first year by not having to send the students to costly out-of-district programs.
Some residents questioned the costs since more than the projected full-time teacher and an assistant may have to be hired, and it’s unknown how many parents will opt to send their children to the in-house program.
The measure passed with a few opposed.
Also appropriated were $157,000 for paving and landscaping a new playground at town hall, $50,000 for repairs and upgrades to the public safety building, and $48,000 for irrigation wells for athletic fields near the middle school.
Voters decided against supporting a voter petition article calling for the lease of the former town landfill off Fall River Avenue (Route 114A) for solar power.
The town’s energy committee and finance committee backed the request. Around $1 million in much-needed money could be generated.
While solar panels would only be on the capped landfill, town officials had questions of how such a project would jive with plans being considered for a new DPW facility in the area.
A few minor zoning changes were also approved.
Proposed changes to the town charter — the blueprint for town government — that a study committee spent over a year reviewing were indefinitely postponed after questions were raised about the recommended charter not matching up with the existing document even when the changes were included.
