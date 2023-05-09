SEEKONK — Residents have opted against adding a second police officer for local schools but have OK’d funding a study of the library.
About 200 residents turned out for Monday’s four-hour annual town meeting in the high school auditorium.
The $69 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 took up over half the meeting, with extended debate on another school resource officer.
With school safety an issue everywhere, finance committee members proposed taking $80,000 from the school budget and allocating it to the police department for the resource officer.
School officials countered they would have to lay off personnel and/or cut programs if the money was removed from their budget.
“What teacher do you want to lose? What program cut?” asked school committee Vice Chairwoman Kim Sluter. “This is not what’s right for our kids.”
The $31.79 million school budget means a 3% increase when state aid is factored in. Superintendent Rich Drolet said the town increase was the smallest in his five years.
The finance committee amendment was rejected 147 to 55.
The budget calls for two new police officers and five new firefighters to address safety issues for the town and public safety staff and reduce overtime costs. The two departments are also finding it difficult, as most communities are, to retain and attract new personnel, town officials said.
Resident Jeffrey Starr Mararian advocated for more public safety personnel to be brought on even if it meant cuts in other areas. “We need them, we need more safety in this town,” Mararian said.
Town Administrator Shawn Cadime warned the town faces an annual assessment of around $1 million for 20 years for a proposed new Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School.
With that expense, town officials don’t want to add too many new employees who may have to be laid off in coming years.
The $11.28 million public safety budget is a 5.1% increase over this year.
Another new position is an information technology job.
The selectmen’s recommended $69 million budget, which represents a 3.5% increase over this year’s spending, ended up being approved 168 to 28.
Former Selectman David Andrade motioned to increase stipends for selectmen from $2,100 to $10,000, and the board chairman from $2,400 to $12,000. Andrade recommended the $52,000 cost be covered by reserve funds.
During his nine years as a selectman, Andrade said he had heard comments about board members not making enough to be held accountable and that pay didn’t encourage many to run for the office, which he said involves a lot of time.
Former town board member Doreen Taylor said she didn’t think it was fair for one board to get such an increase and not others. The amendment failed 173 to 18.
Library officials and supporters have more than once in recent years sought funding for a new library, and a request for $100,000 from a reserve account for a feasibility study was requested.
Finance committee members requested the money be used instead for a cost analysis study for the renovation and/or repair of the library.
“We know the problems. What we need to know is how much we need to fix them,” finance committee member Michael Brady said.
“We just want sufficient funding to do a comprehensive study,” library trustee Chairman Michael Durkay said.
The finance committee amendment was approved 102 to 80, and the study funding was backed 116 to 52.
A sum of $150,000 was supported from Community Preservation Act funds for a new committee created at town meeting for the Medeiros Farm the town had previously bought. The money will be used to hire a consultant to draft a plan for the property at Elm and Lincoln streets.
A total of $560,000 requested from CPA funds for 6 1/2 acres off Hammond and Chestnut streets was postponed.
The Community Preservation Committee recommended against the expenditure, and the land could be developed into a handful of house lots.
