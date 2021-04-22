SEEKONK — An asphalt plant planned in South Seekonk is facing opposition not only from neighbors but a town board.
The plant is proposed for a site at 45 Industrial Court off Route 6, not far from Seekonk Speedway.
Worried about their health, environment, and property values, neighboring residents have been fighting the plans, and board of health members at a public hearing Wednesday voted that such plants pose a nuisance.
It’s uncertain, however, what effect that vote will have on the asphalt plant, which has already been making its way through local boards and the town’s permitting process.
The virtual board of health hearing was held to decide whether asphalt plants are a “noisome trade,” meaning they would be harmful and dangerous.
Board of health members say they are the only remaining obstacle to the plant aside from state action.
Residents of nearby homes have a Facebook group and have posted signs reading “Stop the Seekonk Asphalt Plant.”
The applicant, International Paving Corporation of West Warwick, R.I., counters the plant would be highly advanced and emit less emissions than most gas stations.
Such facilities are highly regulated, representatives add.
