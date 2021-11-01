When Seekonk resident Paul Poirier first heard his father-in-law play the banjo, he was hooked.
“The first thing that reeled me in was my father-in-law, Pete DeBlois,” Poirier, 65, said. “He played the banjo since he was a kid, and I always just loved it. Every time I heard him play, I thought, ‘Hey, I need to learn to play that,’”
And, at age 35, he finally decided the time was right; he picked up a banjo, and he hasn’t stopped playing since.
Poirier’s dedication to the banjo community was acknowledged on Oct. 8 when he was awarded the prestigious Jack Canine Award from the American Banjo Museum. Poirier received the award for his extended support of the Oklahoma museum and its mission, “to Preserve, Promote and Present the Banjo.”
Back then, with the help of his father-in-law, Poirier first began taking lessons with Steve Caddick, a hall-of-fame banjo player based out of Seekonk.
“I took lessons from Steve for almost 20 years. He’s a phenomenal player and he plays in the jazz-style like my father-in-law did.” Poirier explained.
In 1992, Poirier was introduced to the Stone Strummers Banjo Band, where he and DeBlois played together for seven years until DeBlois’ death in 1999. Here, Poirier further developed his skills as a banjo player while simultaneously acquiring knowledge about banjo players, bands, and festivals.
Between 2000 and 2015, Poirier both produced and co-hosted the Early Spring Banjo Fling and the Boston Banjo Bash, two successful musical festivals that brought talented banjo players and other musicians of all skill levels together in eastern Massachusetts. In 2005 and 2013, Poirier also produced two All Frets conventions, helping to raise money in support of the All Frets organization — “an international non-profit musical enthusiasts organization,” focused on the spirit of community and friendship.
Since 2011, Poirier has remained an active member of the board of directors for the American Banjo Museum based out of Oklahoma City, OK, where he and his wife, Theresa, also sponsor an exhibit — The Banjo Player’s Directory.
“It’s all about the history of banjo players — not just the famous people, but the unknown ones, too, the people who may not have had their stories told otherwise,” Poirier said.
“It puts my father-in-law’s photo in the museum, where I think he belongs. He was great banjo player, and as a very young man, Pete guided me in ways that made me who I am today,” Poirier added.
As well as being a physical exhibit, the Banjo Player’s Directory is also available online at americanbanjomuseum.com, under the exhibits tab.
In particular, Poirier attributes his selflessness to DeBlois.
“Pete taught me about giving back to the community and giving back to the generations before me; he taught me that it’s not all about me, it’s all about other people,” Poirier explained.
Poirier, who owned Page Creations Inc., before he retired, is currently giving back to his local community with regularly performances for audiences at senior centers, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities in Eastern Massachusetts. He does so as both a soloist and a group performer with the Good Tymes Banjo Band, where he is a lead player.
“Sometimes I get paid, but usually I don’t. I play for free. The band will get paid, and we will either donate the money, throw a Christmas party, or do something of the sort, but all of the members are unpaid volunteers. And, when I do a solo act, I don’t charge a lot of money,” Poirier said. “Really, it’s all about the love of playing the banjo.”
“Not everything is about the money.” he explained. “Playing the banjo is about being a part of a community — being a part of something bigger than myself and making other people happy.”
And, as someone who has upheld the mission of the American Banjo Museum and plans to continue to do so, even in an environment where the popularity of the banjo seems to be waning, Poirier is a deserving recipient of the prestigious award.
“Receiving the Jack Canine Award was a huge honor because I knew Jack directly,” Poirier said. “It was very personal, and it was definitely a highlight of my banjo career.”
