The Bed Bath & Beyond store on Route 6 in Seekonk is expected to close by the end of January and the future of its other area stores doesn’t look bright.
The store on Highland Avenue (Route 6) is one of three in Massachusetts slated to shut its doors, but the only one in this area, according to the company.
At least for now, it appears the North Attleboro store on Route 1 and Foxboro store at Patriot Place will remain open.
The retailer last week warned it may need to file for bankruptcy protection, its stock price has sunk from the beginning of the year, and holiday season sales were disappointing.
“There is substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the retailer said in a statement.
The Seekonk store was included in a list of 56 planned store shutdowns in September but no date had been revealed then for when it would close.
The list was updated this week to include 70 additional stores, none of which are local.
The New Jersey-based company announced at the end of August it will close about 150 of its stores and slash its workforce by 20%.
Other stores in Massachusetts set to close are in Milford and Dorchester. There are 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the state.
Founded in 1971, Bed Bath & Beyond sells a variety of home goods, including bedding, kitchenware, towels, decor and gadgets.
The company has struggled with sales for about a decade, which has been blamed on an inventory and online strategy that made it hard to compete with Target, Walmart and Amazon.
The retailer’s recently appointed CEO and president, Sue Gove, blamed the recent poor performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on store shelves.
The company is also considering selling some of its assets, which include the buybuy Baby chain.
Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, wrote in a recent report that Bed Bath & Beyond is “too far gone to be saved in its present form.” He noted that the company could restructure under Chapter 11, but it would still need to come up with a credible plan to reinvent the business, and that is going to be challenging, particularly in a weakening economic environment.
“A catalogue of missteps has run the company into the ground and has made it increasingly irrelevant,” he wrote. “Only very radical action will allow it to survive and even if it does, it will be a shadow of its former self.”
Wire service material was used in this story.