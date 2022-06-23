SEEKONK — Nolan Hurd has been building with Legos for as long as he can remember.
Now, the 9-year-old’s obsession has paid off.
In a competition held at the Legoland Discovery Center Boston in Somerville last month, Hurd, the son of Rachel and Nick Hurd and a rising fourth-grader at Martin Elementary School in Seekonk, beat out 30 other Lego fanatics ages 5-12 to win the title of Mini Model Master Builder of Boston. It earned summer passes to the nearby center for his entire family.
Competitors at the regional level were required to make a model out of Lego bricks that represented what summer meant to them. Hurd chose to make the dragon roller coaster at the Legoland Discovery Center in New York because he likes to go there during summer vacation.
When building on his own, Hurd often likes to recreate scenes from some of his favorite shows. He says he’s inspired by the variety of pieces Lego offers.
“I like the idea and concept that they have different kinds of bricks to make different things,” Hurd said.
Hurd considers Legos to be a big part of his life, along with karate, in which he is a junior black belt. He said that he builds with Legos every day.
“Lego has taken over our dining room,” his mother said with a chuckle.
As the regional champion, Hurd now has the opportunity to compete on the national stage for the Mini Model Master Builder of North America title.
Unlike the regional competitions, which was held at Legoland Discovery Centers, the national competition will take place virtually over the course of a week. People will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite builds, and the number of votes, combined with the input of regional master builders, will determine the winner.
The winner of the national competition will receive a Merlin Entertainments Magic Pass for themselves and their family. The pass provides free access to any Merlin Entertainments theme park, including the many Legoland Discovery Centers, for one year.
Hurd, who has a younger sister named Tenley, is competing against 16 other builders from across North America, each of whom were asked to build a Lego creation representing their home city or town. To represent Boston, Hurd built a Duck Boat parade saluting the four Boston sports teams — the Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox.
Hurd said he was inspired by asking himself “What’s big in Boston?”
You can vote for Hurd’s build through Monday, June 27 via Legoland Discovery Center Boston’s social media pages. The winner of the national competition will be announced Wednesday, June 29.
Meanwhile, now that Hurd has finished his build for the competition, he is focusing on his next project — the Lego Nintendo entertainment system, a reproduction of the original Nintendo console made entirely of Lego bricks. And, he said, he remains excited for new Lego set releases.
“I probably won’t be bored with Legos for a long time,” Hurd said.