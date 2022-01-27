SEEKONK — The town is keeping its buildings closed to the public for another two weeks because so much of its workforce remains out due to the coronavirus.
The buildings, including public safety, closed at the beginning of January but were scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Feb. 1.
“Due to COVID related staffing shortages, it is necessary to extend the closure of all municipal buildings until Friday, February 11,” town officials posted on the town website. “We anticipate opening our buildings to the public on Monday, February 14.”
Twenty-six of 205 town employees, more than 10% of the workforce, were not working earlier this month either because of testing positive for coronavirus or for quarantining purposes, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said.
“These numbers are impacting all our departments, which is why we made the decision to close to the public,” Cadime had said.
The latest numbers couldn’t be learned Thursday.
Seekonk has one of the highest coronavirus rates in The Sun Chronicle area and one of the lowest vaccination rates.
Those needing to do business with town offices are advised to contact the appropriate office by phone or email.
For high priority and emergency business with the town, in-person visits will be accommodated via appointment, town officials said.
If people need to go to the police station to file a report, call 508-336-8123 and, upon arrival, an officer will speak to them outside the building.
For more information, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.
For those concerned about tax payments or dropping off documents, a drop box is located at the front door to town hall.