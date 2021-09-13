SEEKONK — A local man facing federal child pornography charges is being held without bail for allegedly violating the conditions of his release.
Sean Trahan, 44, had been free on $15,000 unsecured bond with a set of conditions after pleading not guilty in November to possession of child pornography and knowingly accessing the internet to view child pornography.
He was arrested at his home by FBI agents last Wednesday on the alleged release violation and agreed to be held in custody instead of challenging the prosecution’s request that he be detained, officials said Monday.
Trahan can, however, seek release at a later date, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.
A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney would not comment on the alleged release violation and Trahan’s lawyer did not immediately return a phone call and email seeking comment.
The conditions of his release included electronic monitoring, a prohibition on using the internet without approval, obtaining mental health treatment, no contact with minor children and reporting to probation as required, according to court records.
Seekonk police say they assisted the FBI in executing the arrest warrant for Trahan and a search warrant.
Trahan was previously convicted for possession of child pornography when he was arrested by federal agents on the same charges in 2015.
The 2015 case was dismissed because he did not receive a speedy trial but the judge dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
A federal grand jury indicted Trahan in November.
An affidavit filed by an FBI agent in 2015 said Trahan admitted to viewing child pornography on the internet but denied downloading anything on his computer.
The FBI contends Trahan accessed a website containing 16 images of a naked girl between ages 4 to 6 being sexually abused by an adult male.
When agents checked Trahan’s computer, the affidavit says, they found three images containing a naked girl age 6 to 8. In one she is being sexually abused by an adult male and in the others she was depicted in sexually suggestive poses.
A judge denied a defense motion to dismiss the charges in May and a trial was scheduled for Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.