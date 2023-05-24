SEEKONK — Rockland Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Kidwell is set to become the next superintendent of local schools.
Kidwell was selected this week by school committee members from three finalists who committee members interviewed last week.
Kidwell was selected this week by school committee members from three finalists who committee members interviewed last week.
Kidwell was selected this week by school committee members from three finalists who committee members interviewed last week.
The other finalists were Ware Superintendent Marlene DiLeo and Wareham Assistant Superintendent Andrea Schwamb.
Pending successful contract negotiations, Kidwell will assume her new role July 1.
Superintendent Rich Drolet is leaving after five years to become the new superintendent of the King Philip Regional School District.
“I’m thrilled to join the Seekonk team, in large part because of the community that cares strongly about education. I truly believe we can work together to maintain Seekonk’s existing strengths and provide avenues for change and growth where the opportunities exist,” Kidwell said. “Seekonk’s students deserve a school system that prepares them for post-secondary education and 21st-century careers. I look forward to working with the school committee, the leadership team, faculty, staff and families to make the Seekonk Public Schools a successful and enjoyable learning experience for all students.”
Kidwell has served as assistant superintendent of Rockland schools since 2021. She led the district review, adoption and implementation of district-designed resources for literacy and writing. She is also credited with expanding Rockland’s English Learner Education Department by providing district-wide professional development and initiating free adult education for English learners.
Before working in Rockland, Kidwell held several positions in Braintree schools, including director of technology and accountability, interim director of curriculum and technology, director of English, Reading and English Learner Education and English teacher.
Kidwell received a master of education degree in organizational management from Endicott College, a master’s degree in teaching English from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Oberlin College.
Outside of work, Kidwell is involved in several professional organizations including the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, Massachusetts Association of Superintendents (MASS), South Shore Roundtable of MASS and Massachusetts Association of Teachers of Speakers of Other Languages.
She was also a member of the K-6 Digital Literacy and Computer Science Integration Network and a Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers fellow.
Kidwell was selected following a search that began in March.
A superintendent search committee made up of school and town administrators, school board members, staff and parents interviewed the three finalists and conducted tours of their schools before recommending Kidwell to the school committee.
There were 18 applicants, and search committee members interviewed seven semifinalists after surveying residents and holding an outreach session.
