SEEKONK — A local tree business wants to spread the holiday cheer to those in need.
Heritage Tree and Arborist Services at 137 Willard Ave. plans to donate dozens of Christmas trees.
“It’s the first time I’m doing it,” owner Michael Gilligan said.
The business plans to make it a holiday tradition.
“I will continue it. It’s going to be an annual thing,” Gilligan said.
The business has 30 trees and expects to be able to get its hands on more to donate.
Reached Friday, Gilligan wasn’t aware of any requests yet but expects them to flood in.
“We hope to get to the point we can donate 100 trees a season,” Gilligan said. “It’d be great.”
Gilligan, a Seekonk firefighter, is a six-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having helped out with fallen trees from hurricanes that struck the Florida and North Carolina areas while stationed down there in the military.
“We’re just trying to give back to the community that has given us so much,” Gilligan said.
The business began in 2018 when he got out of the military.
Heritage Tree services Seekonk, Rehoboth, Dighton, Attleboro, Norton and surrounding areas.
It is also getting word out about its donation of trees on social media.
“The holidays should be a time of joy and happiness,” the business said on Facebook. “For families coping with childhood illnesses, times could be extremely stressful. We feel a Christmas tree is the last thing they should stress about.”
To get a tree, call the business at 774-991-3566.
“If you know of a family that could benefit from this, please contact us directly, and we can arrange delivery of a free Christmas tree,” the posting said. “While these are not big trees, we hope they make a big impact and spread some joy.”
