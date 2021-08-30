SEEKONK -- Police have identified the man killed in a pickup truck crash on Fall River Avenue on Saturday afternoon as Derek Galego, 32, of Bristol, R.I.
Galego was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash which occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block on Fall River Avenue (Route 6) in the southern end of town.
Witnesses reported the pickup truck was traveling erratically at a high rate of speed and passing cars on the wrong side of the road before it hit a utility pole, Police Chief Dean Isabella said.
A portion of Fall River Avenue in the area of Warren Avenue was closed Saturday night as crews worked to replace the to replace the pole. The roadway reopened to motorists on Sunday.
