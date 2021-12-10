SEEKONK — A police cruiser was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Friday morning.
The accident was reported about 11:30 a.m. on Fall River Avenue (Route 6) near the exit to Interstate 195 West.
The cruiser, one of three vehicles involved in the accident, sustained front-end and driver’s side damage and ended up on the grass median. No other information was available.
