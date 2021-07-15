SEEKONK — A town resident is planning to launch a challenge against longtime incumbent state Rep. Steven Howitt.
David DeLuca, 21, a political volunteer, has announced his plans to run as a Democrat in November 2022 for the Fourth Bristol District seat that has been occupied by Howitt, 64, R-Seekonk, since 2011.
Along with Seekonk, the district includes Rehoboth, precincts 1 and 2 in Norton, and precincts 4 and 5 in Swansea.
DeLuca made his announcement recently at the American Legion Hall in Seekonk.
Despite his young age, DeLuca said he has spent years as a political volunteer for nonprofit organizations and political campaigns “that fought for equality, religious freedom, and climate change advocacy.”
DeLuca added he has also studied politics for years.
He said his solutions to problems that plague the country are detailed in his book, “Artisanism: Redeeming American’s Working Class.”
“Massachusetts has always been a historic state and it is the one that I believe should lead America during these unprecedented times,” DeLuca said. “The principle of pure freedom is the idea that every being who is alive should have the ability to determine their own life. It is this idea that will drive Massachusetts forward.”
DeLuca is a Tier II IT technician and has worked in that field for over two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.