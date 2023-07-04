SEEKONK -- Two dispatchers are being recognized for their efforts to get help to a suicidal woman.
Dispatcher Taylor Cordeiro and Melissa Zasowski were cited in a police department Facebook post highlighting their actions during a 911 call on March 15.
The dispatchers received the call from someone who said they received a text from a family member who made suicidal statements before turning their phone off, according to police.
Officers who spoke to the 911 caller learned that the vehicle was equipped with Onstar, an in-vehicle security, navigation and emergency system.
The dispatchers contacted Onstar and a check revealed the car was in Plymouth, enabling them to get to the woman after obtaining her exact location, according to police.
The woman was found unresponsive inside the car but was taken to a hospital for treatment.
“The hard work and critical thinking of dispatchers Cordeiro and Zasowski aided in preventing a tragedy,” police said in the post Saturday.
