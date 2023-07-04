Dispatchers Taylor Cordeiro and Melissa Zasowski

 SEEKONK POLICE

SEEKONK -- Two dispatchers are being recognized for their efforts to get help to a suicidal woman.

Dispatcher Taylor Cordeiro and Melissa Zasowski were cited in a police department Facebook post highlighting their actions during a 911 call on March 15.

