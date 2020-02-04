SEEKONK -- A local acupuncturist has been charged with a sexual assault that allegedly took place late last year at a Pawtucket clinic.
Dr. Luguang Luo, 64, 349 County St., was arraigned Tuesday in Providence District Court, where he was ordered held without bail. A bail hearing is set for Feb. 20.
Police said the alleged assault took place between October and December at the Center for Natural Healing on Prospect Street in Pawtucket.
Police charged Luo with one count of first degree sexual assault and one charge of second degree sexual assault.
They say their investigation shows there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information on Luo is urged to contact detectives at 401-727-9100.
