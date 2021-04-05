SEEKONK — Voters returned one selectman and elected a new one in Monday’s annual town election.
In a five-candidate contest for two three-year board of selectmen seats, vice chairman Christopher Zorra was re-elected with 517 votes and former fire chief Michael Healy won the second seat with 645 votes.
On the losing end were three candidates with very close vote totals.
Incumbent David Viera, also a former town fire chief, garnered 368 votes, former selectman Nelson Almeida received 353 votes, and water commissioner Doug Brown got 357 votes.
Healy retired after five years as fire chief in April 2019.
His father, James Healy, who had been police chief, had also been a selectman.
A total of 1,236 or 10.9 percent, of the town’s 11,334 registered voters voted at the high school polls.
Town Clerk Florice Craig said she was not predicting a large turnout as there was only the contest for selectmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.