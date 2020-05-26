SEEKONK — A longtime firefighter in East Providence is in line to become the town’s new fire chief.
David Rave is a battalion chief with the neighboring city’s fire department, overseeing one of four firefighter groups.
Selectmen are scheduled at their meeting Wednesday to consider a conditional offer of employment to Rave. The fire chief search has been quite extended. The town last fall renewed its search for a chief after plans to bring on an East Providence fire captain fell through.
At the recommendation of Town Administrator Shawn Cadime, selectmen in late August approved a conditional offer of employment to Frederick MacDonald, subject to contract negotiations. However, the town and MacDonald were unable to successfully negotiate a contract.
MacDonald, a Seekonk resident, had been on the East Providence Fire Department for over 20 years.
The town at that time had conducted a lengthy search to land a new chief to fill the vacancy left by the retirement in April 2019 of Michael Healy after five years as chief, and MacDonald was the unanimous choice of a search committee that included Healy.
Deputy Fire Chief Allan Grocott had served as acting fire chief after Healy retired, but Healy has been brought back as interim chief to help with several transitions that had been going on with the fire and police departments and public safety communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.