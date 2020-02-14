SEEKONK — It appears there will be three-way races for town clerk and two seats on the board of selectmen in the April 6 annual town election.
The deadline to take out and return candidacy papers to the town clerk’s office is Tuesday.
Town Clerk Florice Craig is facing opposition from Sandra Escaler and Bryan Mulvey. It is unusual to have a race for town clerk in the area, especially when there is an incumbent.
For selectmen, David Andrade and Nelson Almedia have returned nomination papers as has Adam Petronio, who in recent years served in the U.S. military.
Andrade is the board’s chairman and Almedia its vice chairman.
For school committee, member Erin Brouillette has returned papers for reelection.
Other incumbents who have returned papers are planning board members Sandra Foulkes and Michael Bourque, board of assessor Janet Parker, who is the former town clerk, water commissioner Douglas Brown, and Town Moderator Peter Hoogerzeil.
For a vacant one-year seat on the water commission, perennial local candidate Jeffrey Starr Mararian has taken out papers and Lydia Cordeiro has returned papers.
The seat of library trustee Catherine Capello is expiring, but she hasn’t taken out papers. Fred Slemon has taken out papers for the spot, however.
All seats are for three years except planning board, five years, and the one-year water commission slot.
Candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 signatures from registered voters.
