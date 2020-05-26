SEEKONK — A family of three was displaced by an early morning fire Sunday morning that destroyed their historic home.
The fire was reported about 4:20 p.m. at 240 Davis St. No injuries were reported.
A son notified his parents of the fire, which started in the basement, fire officials said.
The Red Cross was helping the family. The cause of the fire was under investigation. No further information or the name of the homeowner was available Monday night.
According to zillow.com, the 3-bedroom, one-bathroom home was built in 1890.
Six area fire departments helped Seekonk firefighters battle the blaze, including Rehoboth and Raynham, which sent water tankers.
Davis Street is located off Read Street in the central but rural part of town not far from the Ledgemont Country Club.
