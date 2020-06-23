SEEKONK — After nearly a year with the position vacant, the town is set to get a new police chief.
Selectmen at their meeting Wednesday night will be asked by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime to appoint Dean Isabella to the post.
Isabella most recently worked for the Department of Children, Youth and Families in Rhode Island as assistant director of child services, overseeing the Child Protective Services unit that investigates child abuse.
Isabella, a Providence native, had previously worked since 1987 on the Providence Police Department, retiring as a captain last August.
Frank John resigned as police chief, effective last July 31, after several months of speculation as to why he wasn’t working. Selectmen in June accepted the resignation for the purposes of retirement.
John had been on the job just half a year when he was placed on administrative leave in early March and an investigation of an unspecified situation was conducted by town officials. Seekonk officials have repeatedly refused to discuss the nature of the investigation.
Deputy Police Chief David Enos, a former lieutenant, has been overseeing the police department.
A former Walpole police official was expected to be Seekonk’s new police chief but selectmen voted 3-2 last October not to appoint him. Some on the board wanted to hire an internal candidate.
Christopher Mackenzie, 46, was deputy police chief in Walpole until resigning in November, and faced sexual assault charges for allegedly inappropriately touching another police officer who works for a nearby town.
Cadime subsequently removed Mackenzie from the list of finalists.
