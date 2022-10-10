Seekonk fire capt. Mike Bourque

Seekonk Fire Capt. Michael Bourque

 SEEKONK FIRE DEPARTMENT

SEEKONK -- Fire Capt. Michael Bourque retried last Friday after 35 years as a firefighter for the town.

The department held a gathering at the fire station for Bourque, a Seekonk native, complete with cake and gifts.

