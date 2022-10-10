SEEKONK -- Fire Capt. Michael Bourque retried last Friday after 35 years as a firefighter for the town.
SEEKONK -- Fire Capt. Michael Bourque retried last Friday after 35 years as a firefighter for the town.
The department held a gathering at the fire station for Bourque, a Seekonk native, complete with cake and gifts.
Bourque rose through the ranks and was promoted to captain about eight years ago.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
