SEEKONK — The embattled Seekonk fire chief is out of a job.
Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said Friday that the town’s select board has “rescinded the appointment” of David Rave as fire chief.
The board took the action last week and made it effective last Friday, Cadime wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
Rave, who was appointed fire chief last August, was placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest on domestic assault charges June 18 at his home in Cranston.
The case was dismissed Wednesday in Warwick District Court at the request of prosecutors and a no contact order obtained by the woman was dropped, according to the court and Rave’s lawyer.
The administrative action taken against Rave was pending the completion of a separate investigation by the select board, Cadime said at the time.
The town administrator did not discuss the process of a replacement for Rave.
Before being appointed fire chief, Rave had been a battalion chief in neighboring East Providence where he served over three decades.
Rave has not returned phone messages from The Sun Chronicle inquiring about his arrest and subsequent court action.
