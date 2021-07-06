SEEKONK -- Fire Chief David Rave pleaded innocent Tuesday to two misdemeanor charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident last month at his Rhode Island home.
Rave, 53, of Cranston, is on paid administrative leave and faces charges in Warwick District Court of domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct.
He was arrested at his home on June 18 after a woman told Cranston police he arrived there intoxicated and struck her.
Police reported the woman had bruises on her leg and items were broken in the apartment.
He remains free on $1,000 personal recognizance, meaning if he misses a court date he would have to pay that amount.
The case was continued to July 28 for a pretrial conference.
The alleged victim asked the court to lift a court order preventing Rave from having contact with her but the judge denied the request because the case was recently filed, WPRI television reported.
The woman wanted the order lifted so she and Rave “could all move on and heal from this,” the station reported.
Rave's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.